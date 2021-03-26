Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $6.96 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $6.96 billion and $793.96 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00332548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,921,115,249 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

