Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $198.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.60 million and the lowest is $191.00 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $882.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $974.84 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $991.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 285,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.