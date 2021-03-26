Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.67 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and $5.67 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Morpheus Labs

MITX is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

