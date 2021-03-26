Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $193.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00254037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00016347 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,193,979 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

