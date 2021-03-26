$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.27 million to $5.92 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $24.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $27.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.12 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $38.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 96,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

