Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $524.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $203.55 or 0.00368467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004681 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.39 or 0.05214208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,042,955 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

