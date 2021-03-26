Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,521 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average daily volume of 1,749 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 43,862,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,817. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Discovery by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $34,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

