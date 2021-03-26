Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMNM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

