New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 111,630,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,919,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

