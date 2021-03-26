PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Shares of PTR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,485. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

