NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 1,265,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

