HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 92,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.24.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

