Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 215,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,897 shares of company stock valued at $210,390. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.