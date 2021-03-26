Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $223.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $866.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $879.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $855.20 million, with estimates ranging from $844.00 million to $862.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 295.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after buying an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 661,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

