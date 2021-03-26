Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 1,277 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

