Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 27,816 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $664,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 32,959 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $817,383.20.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $534,199.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,983. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,579,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

