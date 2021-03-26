Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

PRSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,746. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

