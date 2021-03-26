Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.

NYSE:MOV traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 534,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $651.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

