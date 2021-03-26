Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

