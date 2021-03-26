QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $1.33 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00060188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00225674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00820839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026647 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

