Wanchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.95 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $208.36 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00254262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.92 or 0.03547508 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.