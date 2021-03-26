PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $87.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $12,898,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,393,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. 167,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

