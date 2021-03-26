Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $3.30 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $2.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $27.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $117.89 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. 344,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,139. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

