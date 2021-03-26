CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 74,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

