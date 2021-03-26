CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 74,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
