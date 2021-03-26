Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to “Buy”

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 12,062,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,971,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.16. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

