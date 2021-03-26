Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $402,763.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00648640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,014,480 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

