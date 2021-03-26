Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,749,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

