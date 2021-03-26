ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.70

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 1140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.