MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.41

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.