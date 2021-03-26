Swingby Tops One Day Volume of $2.64 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and $2.64 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,333,668 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.