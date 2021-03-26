Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,904,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

