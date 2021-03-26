MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 228,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,365,064 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $36.90.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

