Centaur Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $844,381.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $844,381.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

