JulSwap Price Tops $0.21 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $104.34 million and $6.70 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,124,311 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

