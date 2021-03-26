Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $15.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

