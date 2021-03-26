Headinvest LLC Acquires 3,674 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 559,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 382,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $139.11. The company has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.58 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

