Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Hold

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,282. Berry has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Berry by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berry by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

