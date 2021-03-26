Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.88

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $229.88 and last traded at $229.88, with a volume of 12414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

