Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $57.00

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.09.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
