Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $57.00

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 2,394,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,194. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.