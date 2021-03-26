Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FSUGY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 64,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $4.631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.71%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

