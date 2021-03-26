Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 138,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,675. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $3,046,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

