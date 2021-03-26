Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.47. 140,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $360.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

