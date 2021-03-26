15,047 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.55. 715,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $102.53 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

