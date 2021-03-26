NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $27,028.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,015.51 or 0.03698269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.05 or 0.00823965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026730 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 518 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

