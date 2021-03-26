The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.89 Average PT from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTW. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $704.07 million, a P/E ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.