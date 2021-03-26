Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $6.51 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Embraer stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 256,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.
