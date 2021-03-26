Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $6.51 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 256,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.