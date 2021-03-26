$0.08 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $34.90. 160,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,620. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

