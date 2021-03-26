Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 481 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.38 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

