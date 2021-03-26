JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.95 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%.

JOYY stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 240,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

