$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

NYSE THS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,792. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -534.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $13,802,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

